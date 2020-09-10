The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gov't lacks unemployment data, decision-making affected - state comptroller

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 11:06
2019 Employment Fair in the Negev (photo credit: Courtesy)
2019 Employment Fair in the Negev
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman pointed at serious deficiencies in the data available to Israel's National Insurance Institute (Bituach Leumi) on real-time unemployment rates throughout the country, leading to a serious negative impact on the government's decision-making.
The government is additionally lacking information on those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the report, Bituach Leumi is lacking real-time data regarding employment, including the number of employed people, their accurate salaries and the scope of job-seekers following the coronavirus pandemic.
"This situation prevents real-time evaluation of the number of unemployed people who were put on unpaid leave as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and harms the government's ability to support citizens and provide incentives for returning to work," the report stated.
The report points at serious inconsistencies between the data available to Bituach Leumi, the Employment Agency and the Central Bureau of Statistics regarding the actual number of unemployed people in the Israeli economy.
The different data is partly a result of different calculating standards used by the entities. For example, while Bituach Leumi calculates the number of people who receive unemployment benefits according to the people who receive it, the Employment Agency counts them according to the requests that were made, and not necessarily according to those approved. The Central Bureau of Statistics has a different number, which was defined according to various polls it conducted.
"There are significant gaps between the data available to all three entities, so much so, that according to the Employment Agency, the number of job-seekers during June was twice as big as the number presented by the Central Bureau of Statistics," the report read.
"The findings indicate a situation during which decision-makers don't have real-time data at their disposal, resulting in financial aid being delayed or halted due to bureaucratic barriers [...] These are failures that can be addressed and fixed," the report concluded.
The report published on Thursday by the State Comptroller is the first one out of 15 special reports meant to examine the handling of the State of Israel with the coronavirus pandemic. 


