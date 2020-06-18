The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Neighborhoods in Rahat, Arara and Jaffa designated restricted zones

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 18, 2020 21:41
The ministerial committee responsible for designating coronavirus restricted zones has declared various neighborhoods in Rahat and Arara in the Negev, as well as neighborhoods in Jaffa, as restricted zones, according to a joint message by the Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry on Thursday.  
The announcement stated that schools will close and that gatherings of more than ten people will not be allowed in the selected areas. 
The decision will take effect on Friday, June 19, at 08:00, and will last until Wednesday, June 26, at 08:00. 
Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 09:06 PM
US Supreme Court rules against Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' program
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 08:52 PM
Navy special ops cadet has COVID-19, 40 cadets in quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 08:31 PM
Friedman ends mediation efforts, Lapid offers help
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 08:13 PM
Top Pentagon official Kathryn Wheelbarger resigns
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 07:21 PM
Education Minister Gallant: We won't let individuals bring about anarchy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 06:03 PM
Pentagon official: North Korea still an 'extraordinary' threat to region
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 05:32 PM
Polish, US presidents to discuss cooperation over nuclear energy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 05:31 PM
Russia lifts ban on Telegram messaging app after failing to block it
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 04:38 PM
Massive fire on Highway 90 north of Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 04:32 PM
175 IDF soldiers in home quarantine after 7 diagnosed with COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/18/2020 03:57 PM
India to join June 23 trilateral meeting with Russia, China
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:52 PM
Pakistani court convicts three men in politician's murder in London
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:36 PM
British, Australian PMs call to investigate COVID-19 outbreak origins
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 03:28 PM
Vietnam reports 7 new coronavirus cases, total at 342
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/18/2020 02:40 PM
