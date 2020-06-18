Neighborhoods in Rahat, Arara and Jaffa designated restricted zones

The announcement stated that schools will close and that gatherings of more than ten people will not be allowed in the selected areas.

The decision will take effect on Friday, June 19, at 08:00, and will last until Wednesday, June 26, at 08:00.

The ministerial committee responsible for designating coronavirus restricted zones has declared various neighborhoods in Rahat and Arara in the Negev, as well as neighborhoods in Jaffa, as restricted zones, according to a joint message by the Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry on Thursday.