Netanyahu and Katz meet with Israel's self-employed and business owners

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz met with representatives of Israel's self-employed and business owners on Friday."It was important for me to meet you today," Netanyahu said at the beginning of the meeting. "We will keep our promises, including speeding up the immediate economic aid that we want to give you." Netanyahu reportedly promised to establish a forum with the representatives in order to solve the issues that they raised, and said that it will convene again as soon as next week.