Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi agreed on Tuesday that the next ambassador to Egypt will be Amira Oron, N12 reported.Israel has not had an ambassador in Egypt since 2018.Oron is fluent in Arabic, and has already held a variety of positions in the embassy, as well as heading the Egyptian division in Foreign Ministry's Arab world media section.In addition, Oron will be the first woman to serve in that capacity.