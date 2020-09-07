Netanyahu asks Lapid to delay hearing because of corona situation

Netanyahu is due to appear this Wednesday for a discussion on the prime minister's performance in managing the economic and health crisis. The discussion will take place after the number of signatures required for the debate, which was initiated by Yesh Atid-Telem, was obtained in the Knesset plenum in the presence of the prime minister.

Following the rise of morbidity and the worsening of the coronavirus situation in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has personally asked the head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, to postpone the date of a hearing into his performance during the coronavirus pandemic.Lapid complied with his request and it was decided that the hearing would take place at another time.