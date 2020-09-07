The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu asks Lapid to delay hearing because of corona situation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 10:12
Following the rise of morbidity and the worsening of the coronavirus situation in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has personally asked the head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, to postpone the date of a hearing into his performance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lapid complied with his request and it was decided that the hearing would take place at another time.Netanyahu is due to appear this Wednesday for a discussion on the prime minister's performance in managing the economic and health crisis. The discussion will take place after the number of signatures required for the debate, which was initiated by Yesh Atid-Telem, was obtained in the Knesset plenum in the presence of the prime minister.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid Coronavirus
182 new coronavirus cases reported in Gaza Strip
Terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon charged with murder
Former minister Shimon Sheetrit announces candidacy for presidency
Coronavirus cabinet approves matriculation tests in red cities
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2020 07:36 AM
Trump welcomes opening of Saudi airspace to Israel-UAE flights
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/07/2020 06:08 AM
Worker sued by Sara Netanyahu says suit aimed at silencing her
California wildfires prompt evacuations as heat wave bakes US West
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/06/2020 10:36 PM
318 IDF soldiers and employees test positive for coronavirus
US CDC reports 188,051 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/06/2020 10:00 PM
Commander of Home Front Command evaluates situation in Kafr Kassem
France reports 7,071 new daily COVID-19 infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/06/2020 08:16 PM
Belarusian authorities say at least 100 protesters detained
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/06/2020 08:15 PM
Gantz in Bnei Brak: We can only beat the pandemic together
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,523 test positive, three more dead
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by