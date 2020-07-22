Netanyahu ‘Check for All’ plan may expand, now estimated at NIS 7 billion

The "Check for All" plan championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz might expand to NIS 7 billion as further benefits are considered for Holocaust survivors, those who became disabled during their military service and families with more than three children, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday evening.The changes are due to the Prime Minister’s Office modifying the program, originally estimated at NIS 6 billion, after the Knesset’s Finance Committee head UTJ MK Moshe Gafni voiced his support to offer more aid to families that have more than three children, the report said.