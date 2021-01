Republic Day is a national holiday in India marking the date in which the Constitution of India came into effect as the governing document of India that turned the nation into a newly-formed republic.



To my great friend Prime Minister @NarendraModi - Congratulations to you and the people of India on your 72nd #RepublicDay . Our friendship grows from year to year. pic.twitter.com/A3JGTZ7DzO January 26, 2021

As India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter for the occasion.