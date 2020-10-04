Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the coronavirus cabinet will only decide on the next stage of the lockdown on Thursday and not at Monday’s cabinet meeting.In a video message he said he is “more cautious than the cautious” and he would like to wait at least 10 days from the start of the stricter lockdown to make any decisions.He said on Tuesday, the cabinet will discuss the preliminary data, how to move from stage-to-stage, best practices for protecting the country’s senior citizens, increasing fines and improving enforcement.“I ask all of you to act like the four species - for the good of the nation and all the citizens of Israel,” he said.The four Sukkot species symbolize unity.