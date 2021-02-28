Netanyahu: Goal is to purchase, produce 36 million vaccines in next year

He said during a press briefing that Israel will work to purchase more vaccines, enough to inoculate citizens who will be in need of a booster shot in the next six months or year.

In addition, he said that he is working with the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna to build plants in the country to produce vaccines. The heads of Austria and Denmark are interested in partnering on the plan, as is Bahrain.

“We plan to build our own factory,” Netanyahu said.

He added that in addition to a manufacturing plan, Israel is also looking into establishing a virus research and development center to help create vaccines for future pandemics.

