Netanyahu holds strategic brainstorming meeting for dealing with COVID-19

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a strategic meeting on Tuesday for brainstorming ideas for dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, N12 reported.The meeting was attended by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, outgoing coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Science and Technology Minister Yizhar Shay, Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, former Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov and experts from various fields.The meeting is being referred to as the "professors consultation" meeting and is focused on brainstorming and reaching new ideas for dealing with the pandemic.