Netanyahu: 'Lynching never justified, we will return control to cities'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2021 00:07
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke late Wednesday on the rioting and attempted lynchings taking place Wednesday in Israeli cities, saying that he intends to return law and order.
In a statement to the media, Netanyahu said that "Nothing justifies lynching Arabs among Jews, and nothing justifies lynching Jews in Arabs. "We will not accept this. It is not us to use this violence. We will return the control and governance to the cities of Israel. In all cities, in mixed cities, in Jewish cities, everywhere."
"Let us unite together to do the task we need as citizens of our country - to restore governance, eliminate this anarchy and preserve and restore the security and peace we all deserve," Netanyahu added.  
