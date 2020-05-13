Netanyahu releases guidelines for new ‘unity, emergency’ government

The 35th government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was created as an “unity and emergency government of national reconciliation,” and its guidelines were announced in a press release from Wednesday evening.



The new government vowed to form an emergency cabinet to tackle all issues related to the coronavirus outbreak and to lead an exit plan that will offer a way out of the nation’s economic crisis.



The government will also establish a reconciliation cabinet aimed at promoting unity among different parts of Israeli society.