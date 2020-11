"We are both very excited about the fact that we can bring the fruits of peace to our peoples and our countries in a very short time," said Netanyahu on Tuesday. "Therefore, he also invited me to come in the near future for an official visit to Bahrain - I will do so, on your mission, willingly."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed strengthening ties between Israel and Bahrain with Bahraini Prime Minister Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday.