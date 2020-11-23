The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
PA: We hope Saudi Arabia won’t join normalization with Israel

Hamas, Islamic Jihad outraged by Netanyahu visit

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 17:53
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. August 25, 2020 (photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah. August 25, 2020
(photo credit: ALAA BADARNEH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian officials in Ramallah said on Monday that they were not surprised to hear about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s secret visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The officials, however, refrained from publicly commenting on the visit and expressed hope that Riyadh would not establish relations with Israel.
Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, meanwhile, strongly condemned Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi Arabia, dubbing it a dangerous precedent.
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, in opening remarks during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet, did not comment directly on the reports about the secret meeting between Netanyahu and bin Salman.
But Shtayyeh warned that “attempts to portray normalization between Israel and the Arab countries as a substitute for peace with the Palestinians is an escape from the truth.”
Shtayyeh said that the Palestinians were “saddened by the news that Arab countries are talking about opening embassies in Israel.” He was referring to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the two Gulf states that signed peace agreements with Israel in the past few months.
Shtayyeh pointed out that these Arab countries do not have embassies or diplomatic missions “on the lands of the State of Palestine.”
He called for dialogue among the Arab countries regarding normalization with Israel. He further emphasized the need for the Arab countries to coordinate with the Palestinian leadership on issues that affect the Palestinians.
A senior Palestinian official said the while the Palestinians were not surprised by Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi Arabia, they are nevertheless hoping that the Saudis will not change their position concerning normalization with Israel.
“We are aware that the Saudis supported the decisions by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize their relations with Israel,” the official said. “We also believe that the meeting between Netanyahu and bin Salman was not the first of its kind. But we hope that Saudi Arabia is not going to join the train of normalization. The Saudis have made it clear that they would not establish relations with Israel until the Palestinian issue is resolved.”
Hamas leaders and spokesmen were quick to denounce Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi Arabia.
Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said that the reports about Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi Arabia are “dangerous.” He called on Saudi Arabia to clarify what happened “because of the insult this represents to the nation and the squandering of Palestinian rights.”
Mahmoud Zahar, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, said that Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi Arabia was a “natural and dangerous development of the normalization process in the region.” He warned that the normalization of relations between Israel and some Arab countries could lead to “military and security cooperation against big countries in the region,” an apparent reference to Iran.
Another senior Hamas official, Musa Abu Marzouk, also called on Saudi Arabia to clarify its position toward Netanyahu’s visit to the kingdom. “These meetings are harmful to the Palestinian cause and embolden our enemies,” he said.
Relations between Hamas and Saudi Arabia have been strained since 2019, when the Saudi authorities arrested scores of Hamas members in the kingdom. The Hamas members are accused of membership in a “terrorist entity” and “supporting and financing a terrorist organization.”
Hamas is an off-shoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was declared by the Saudi government in 2014 as a “terrorist organization.”
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars declared the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization that does not represent Islam. The Council said that the Muslim Brotherhood’s mission is “calling for rebellion against the rulers, wreaking havoc in the states, [and] destabilizing co-existence in the country.”
The Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad denounced Netanyahu’s visit to Saudi Arabia as a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Mecca, Medina and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
The Palestinian terror group said that the visit and normalization with Israel “will encourage the Zionist occupation to continue its malicious aggressive policies in Palestine.”


