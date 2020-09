Simhon said that the grants will be provided within three weeks. "Now we can no longer say 'give us some time.'"

"I believe we're more prepared this time," Simhon said. "Some people will lose their jobs for the second time, and that's difficult. The financial grants won't give them everything back but will assist them in surviving the 'valley of death' of the next couple of months," he added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's economic adviser, Prof. Avi Simhon, spoke to N12 on Friday and promised that the financial aid plans will work better during the second lockdown.