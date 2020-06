Two new MKs who entered the Knesset via the Expanded Norwegian Law will head committees in the Knesset.

Blue and White MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh will head the Committee on Fighting Drug Abuse. Her colleague in Blue and White, MK Einav Kabla will head the Science and Technology Committee.

The Knesset Committee on the Rights of the Child will be MK Yousef Jabareen of the Joint List