The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

"Numerous" reports of looting in retaken Libyan towns, UN says

By REUTERS  
JUNE 7, 2020 20:00
The United Nations has received "numerous" reports of looting and destruction in two towns outside Tripoli retaken by the forces of Libya's internationally recognized government, it said on Sunday.
Forces of the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on Thursday recaptured Tarhouna as part of an advance ending a 14-month offensive on the capital by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar.
Since the LNA -- backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia -- retreated, videos have been posted online purportedly showing looting of shops and torching of homes of families associated with the LNA and its local backers.
The U.N. Libya mission (UNSMIL) said more than 16,000 people had been displaced in Tarhouna and southern Tripoli.
"Reports of the discovery of a number of corpses at the hospital in Tarhouna are deeply disturbing," UNSMIL said in a statement, urging the GNA to investigate impartially.
"We have also received numerous reports of the looting and destruction of public and private property in Tarhouna and Alasabaa, which in some cases appear to be acts of retribution and revenge that risk further fraying Libya's social fabric."
Alasabaa is another town south of Tripoli that was retaken by the GNA after changing hands several times. Tarhouna was a forward base for the LNA's Tripoli offensive.
A spokesman for the GNA interior ministry sent Reuters a statement warning its forces that reprisals in recaptured areas would be punished.
The Tripoli-based justice ministry said the GNA forces that entered Tarhouna had discovered more than 100 bodies in a morgue.
Jalel Harchaoui, research fellow at the Clingendael Institute, said international diplomatic efforts that had supported the Tripoli government "will be predicated on that government providing security, imposing order and promoting robust transitional justice."
Turkey said it hoped to expand its cooperation with the GNA with deals on energy and construction once the conflict is over.
"From roads to bridges, hospitals, hotels, housing, we already have a history. These stopped because of the war. The same goes for energy," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told the Milliyet daily. 
Global coronavirus deaths top 400,000 as outbreak grows in Brazil, India
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 08:10 PM
Violence against protestors, press unacceptable - French foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 07:57 PM
Coronavirus cases spike: 94 since midnight and three more people dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 07:36 PM
Turkey says it may expand cooperation with Libya's GNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 07:20 PM
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet Floyd's family
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 07:17 PM
Tens of thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 06:58 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 77 to 40,542
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 05:55 PM
Scotland, Northern Ireland report no new COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 05:03 PM
Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - Reuters tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 03:54 PM
New York City mayor ends 8 p.m. curfew a day early
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 03:51 PM
Wildfire breaks out near Palestinian village, advances towards Yitzhar
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 06/07/2020 03:51 PM
Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 01:15 PM
MK Eli Avidar: Why can't MDA come and test us?
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 11:20 AM
Russia reports 8,984 new coronavirus cases, 134 deaths in last 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/07/2020 10:46 AM
IDF begins exercise along Lebanon border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/07/2020 09:18 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by