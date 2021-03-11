The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
NYC mayor: Cuomo 'can't serve' after sexual misconduct claims

By REUTERS  
MARCH 11, 2021 19:35
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Andrew Cuomo "just can't serve as governor anymore," adding his voice on Thursday to a growing chorus of calls for Cuomo to resign after six women accused him of sexual misconduct.
Cuomo has denied the allegations by the women, most of whom are former aides. The most recent is an unnamed aide who told The Times-Union newspaper on Tuesday that Cuomo had groped her after calling her to the executive mansion last year under the pretext of business.
Reuters could neither independently verify the woman's identity, nor her account.
Cuomo denied the accusation, the Times-Union reported on Wednesday, saying "I have never done anything like this," and called the details "gut-wrenching."
Representatives for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
