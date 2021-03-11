NYC mayor: Cuomo 'can't serve' after sexual misconduct claims

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Andrew Cuomo "just can't serve as governor anymore," adding his voice on Thursday to a growing chorus of calls for Cuomo to resign after six women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo has denied the allegations by the women, most of whom are former aides. The most recent is an unnamed aide who told The Times-Union newspaper on Tuesday that Cuomo had groped her after calling her to the executive mansion last year under the pretext of business.

Reuters could neither independently verify the woman's identity, nor her account.