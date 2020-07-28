Ohana resigns from Knesset, first Likud MK to use Norwegian Law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 28, 2020 08:58
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana announced on Tuesday that he will be the first Likud MK to use the Norwegian Law to remain a minister but to stop being a member of Knesset.
Ohana stressed that the move would allow another Likud member to take his place in Knesset and that an MK who is not a minister would be able to take part in committee meetings and plenum discussions moreso than he could.
