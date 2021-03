The investigation took place in 2015, but was later closed due to lack of evidence which accusers considered challenging

In light of the decision, the oncologist served the prosecution a letter announcing his promise to refrain from working in any public medical system, including public hospitals.

The N12 report attests to the breaking of that promise.

A well-known oncologist has been working at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon for the last two years, breaking a promise he made to his female patients not to resume public medical practice after being investigated for sexual misconduct, the N12 news site reported on Thursday.