Orna Barbivai: We need to change Israeli public diplomacy

Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair Orna Barbivai advocated on Thursday for a reform in Israel's narrative diplomacy policies in light of the recent tensions brought on by the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

Barbivai addressed her concerns in a meeting dealing with public diplomacy, in an effort to improve Israel's image diplomacy efforts.

"There is a massive gap between the story we are telling ourselves, and the story the world is telling about us," Barbivai said. "These stories are being told simultaneously, and we can't let it continue.

"There is no doubt in my mind that [Israel's] public diplomacy efforts needs to be reformed," she concluded.