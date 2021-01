Over 200,000 coronavirus vaccinations were administered on Wednesday, with 81,000 Israelis receiving the first dose and 120,000 receiving the second dose, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Thursday.

Overall, 4,347,000 vaccinations have been administered, with 874,000 people already a week after receiving their second dose of the vaccine. Over 30% of the population have received the first dose and over 16% have received the second dose.