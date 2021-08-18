The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Thousands of diplomats, civilians evacuated from Afghanistan

In addition, Britain has managed to remove around 1,000 people a day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 18, 2021 10:30
TALIBAN FORCES patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan, August 14, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
TALIBAN FORCES patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan, August 14, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Over 2,200 diplomats and other civilians have so far been evacuated on military flights out of Kabul, a Western security official in the Afghan capital told Reuters on Wednesday.
There was no clarity yet on when civilian flights will resume from Kabul, the official said.
Ministry of Defence Flight Arrives at RAF Brize Norton from Afghanistan (credit: REUTERS) Ministry of Defence Flight Arrives at RAF Brize Norton from Afghanistan (credit: REUTERS)
In addition, Britain has managed to remove around 1,000 people a day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.
"We have been getting out approximately 1,000 people, so far, a day," she told BBC TV.
"We're still bringing out British nationals... and those Afghan nationals who are part of our locally employed scheme."
Also, 25 French nationals and 184 Afghans were evacuated from Afghanistan overnight and have just landed in Abu Dhabi, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.


