Over 40,000 total coronavirus cases confirmed in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 13, 2020 20:22
Some 40,248 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed since the beginning of the outbreak in Israel, according to a Monday evening update by the Health Ministry. 20,560 cases are currently active, while 21,568 patients have recovered and 365 patients have passed away since the outbreak began.
The new numbers mark a rise of about 1,234 patients in the past 24 hours.
Some 183 of the current patients are in serious condition, with 54 people on respirators, meaning over 30 patients were recorded as in serious condition and seven patients were intubated over the past 24 hours.


