Over 50% of coronavirus patients lie during epidemiological investigation

At least 50% of coronavirus patients lie during their epidemiological investigation, Home Front Command reported, according to numerous Israeli media outlets.

The Home Front Command, according to the reports, warned that the tracing of the chain of infection was severely impacted by people lying during these investigations, as they could not properly track the people that they may have been in contact with and therefore could not have warned people to enter quarantine before infecting others.

The report states that each investigator spends up to four hours per investigation. On occasion it can take less, but this is because after an investigator calls a coronavirus patient, the patient hangs up.

It should be noted that a citizen is not obligated to cooperate with an epidemiological investigator.

Epidemiological investigators are tasked with breaking the chain of infection, however, the Home Front Command warns that this can't be done without the cooperation of those being investigated.

Of those that are infected at least half refuse to admit with whom they have been in contact with.

A report from the Coronavirus Cabinet states that up to 30% of people found in the presence of a coronavirus patient during an investigation refuse to be examined.

On a regular day at least three people required to be isolated are found per coronavirus patient, this is due mainly to the most recent lockdown. The Home Front Command estimates however that per coronavirus patient at least seven to ten people should be found to require isolation.

The Home Front Command fear that without the proper coordination of those being investigated, the daily morbidity rate will begin to rise again come winter.

Accordingly, the Home Front Command intends to conduct up to 4,000 investigations a day by the height of winter, with an investigation completion time taking only 32 hours.

Moreover, within the two weeks the IDF division have recruited up to 3,000 investigators.