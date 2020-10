In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" is encouraging extremism and violence "across the world" - especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social networking site, the government said on Sunday."I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Khan said.