Palestinian arrested for possession of M16 rifle, military equipment

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 09:10
A Palestinian man in his 30s was arrested on Friday night at his home in the West Bank village of Qalqas for possession of an M16 rifle, ammunition, a tactical vest and camouflage combat gear.
On Friday night, an operation was initiated by Israel Police detectives, Special Patrol Unit officers, Border Police canine unit and forces of the IDF's Judea Division took place in Qalqas, south of Hebron.
The military equipment was found after the forces broke through a concrete wall of a building, where the equipment was stashed.
The Palestinian man was detained and interrogated.
