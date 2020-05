Zahir Arafat, 43, was indicted on Thursday for allegedly exploiting a work permit he had, which enabled him to enter Israel, to transfer NIS 100,000 (roughly $28,480) between Hamas and the West Bank, Southern District Prosecution (SDP) wrote in a press release.



Arafat allegedly knew the money he is delivering would be used to fund acts of terror.



SDP requested he be kept under arrest during the investigation, the case is being investigated by police.