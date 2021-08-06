The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF outside Evyatar

The IDF said that 700 Palestinians had gathered in the area, burning tires and throwing rocks and petrol bombs.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2021 18:29
IDF soldiers at the Evyatar outpost (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A 37-year-old Palestinian man was killed during clashes with the IDF outside of the Evyatar outpost on Friday afternoon. 
The Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of Imad al-Dwikat after he was taken to Rafida Hospital in Nablus, where he died of wounds sustained in his upper body during clashes with IDF troops.
 
The Israeli military said that 700 Palestinians had gathered in the area, south of the Palestinian city of Nablus, burning tires and throwing rocks and petrol bombs towards troops and border police.
Israeli forces "responded with riot dispersal means," the IDF said in a statement. "We are aware of reports that a Palestinian was killed and a number of Palestinians were injured."
The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said that 21 other Palestinians had been shot by Israeli troops, most of them with rubber-tipped bullets. Others were treated for tear gas inhalation, it said in a statement.
Palestinian protests outside Evyatar have occurred weekly, despite an agreement between the settlers residing there and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett which saw them evacuate the outpost at the start of July. 
Palestinian protestors claim ownership over the land Evyatar that was settled on but the Samaria Regional Council has disputed that claim.


