Palestinian officer found to be suspect in attempted terror attack

The suspect from the attempted terror attack on Wednesday has been found to be a Palestinian police officer, Channel 12 reported on Friday evening.

The police officer is currently at a police station in Nablus, and Israeli authorities are finding it difficult to demand his extradition for interrogation due to cessation of ties and security coordination, Channel 12 reported.

On Wednesday the IDF reported an attempted terror attack near the Arab village of Huwara, under the Shomron Brigade supervision.

Based on evidence found at the scene, a suspect pointed a firearm at an Israeli vehicle, attempting to shoot the vehicle's occupants. Upon noticing the threat, the driver of the vehicle began pursuing the suspect, leading the suspect to flee the scene.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.