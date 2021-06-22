Palestinian security officer killed in Israeli shooting - report

A member of the Palestinian National Security Forces was killed in a shooting attack by Israelis near the Palestinian town of Dayr Sharaf, located northwest of Nablus in the West Bank, on Monday night, according to Palestinian media.Initial reports indicated that Israeli settlers fired on the security officer's vehicle.
The Palestinian who was killed was identified as Alaa Khaled Zahran in initial reports. In a separate incident on Saturday evening, Palestinian media reported that Israelis fired towards Palestinian shops near Dayr Sharaf without causing any injuries.
Earlier this month, two members of the Palestinian Authority’s military intelligence and one Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist were shot and killed by Israeli security forces in Jenin, according to Palestinian reports.
The two military intelligence members, Adham Yasser Eleiwi and Tayseer Ayasa, were killed in a firefight with Israeli security forces after the Israeli troops entered the city to arrest terror suspects.
