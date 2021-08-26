Palestinian taxi driver hits Border Police vehicle, runs

A Palestinian taxi driver from Barta'a was arrested on Wednesday night after he hit a Border Police vehicle and ran from the scene.

As Border Police officers were operating in Barta'a against illegal aliens and related crimes, they spotted a taxi next to the separation fence which raised suspicions that it had just crossed through a breach in the fence.

The officers approached the taxi to check it when the suspect spotted them and began driving away quickly, hitting a Border Police vehicle in the process and causing damages. No injuries were reported.

The officers immediately began searches for the suspect and, after a few hours, the suspect turned himself in at a Border Police base. Officers found signs on the taxi that it had been fixed in order to disrupt an investigation.