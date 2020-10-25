Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces after car chase - report

A Palestinian teenager from the village of Yatma near Nablus was killed by Israeli security forces on Sunday morning in the West Bank north of Ramallah after a pursuit, according to Palestinian media.
While the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that he was beaten by Israeli security forces, other sources reported that he had been shot.It is unclear what the background of the incident was.This is a developing story.
