Parents of 3-month-old infant arrested for child abuse in Ashkelon

Allegedly shook by his parents, the infant has been hospitalized with bruises and injuries all over his body.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
JULY 24, 2020 11:08
Baby crying [Illustrative] (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Baby crying [Illustrative]
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Parents of a three-month-old infant were arrested for shaking, beating and abusing their infant son who was hospitalized at Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center
Allegedly shook by his parents, the infant has been hospitalized with bruises and injuries all over his body. On Friday, the parents, accused of child abuse, are set to discuss an extension to their arrest, in addition to a report being filed with relevant welfare officials.
Under similar circumstances in February, police received a report from the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba of a 3-and-a-half-month-old infant suffering from full-body bruises, which according to medical officials, was caused as a result of having been shaken.
Police arrested the infant's mother, 26, for questioning after she came with him to the hospital stating that her son didn't feel well. The baby was subsequently hospitalized and underwent a series of tests. A few days later a report was forwarded to the police by medical staff on suspicion of abuse.
After the report was filed, police conducted investigations which found that the baby suffered injuries as a result of having been shaken, which resulted in bruises. The mother was then questioned questioning to find out if she was the one who shook her son.


