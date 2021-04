A parole board will convene on Tuesday to discuss a request made by Tzipi Refaeli to shorten a third of her sentence, Israeli media reported Sunday.Tzipi is the mother and former agent of Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, currently serving a 16-month sentence at the Neve Tirza women's prison.Refaeli was sentenced in July 2020 to 16-months in prison and a NIS 2.5m. fine, over tax-evasion offenses.