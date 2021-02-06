Peace Now activists protest against eviction of Palestinians from Silwan

"We won't stay silent as the government assists settler organizations manage a racist struggle meant to evacuate Palestinian families from their homes under the cover of a discriminatory law, with the purpose of making east Jerusalem more and more Jewish," a Peace Now Movement statement read.

"This is a struggle for justice, equality, morals. A direct line runs between the corruption in Silwan and the corruption in Balfour," the statement added.

Following the protest In Silwan, the activists reportedly made their way to Balfour street in Jerusalem to join the weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Peace Now activists and local Palestinians held on Saturday evening a protest in the neighborhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem over the planned eviction of dozens of Palestinian families from the neighborhood by Jewish settlers and far-right organizations.