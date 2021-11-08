Pegasus spyware found on phones of six Palestinian activists - report

Israeli-made Pegasus surveillance spyware has been found on the phones of six Palestinian human rights activists, Ireland-based human rights organization Front Line Defenders revealed on Monday morning following an investigation.

The digital forensic investigation uncovered the presence of the spyware on the phones of the Palestinian activists.

Of the six Palestinians with spyware present on their phones, four have links to three of the NGOs labelled terrorist organizations by the Israeli government last month.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.