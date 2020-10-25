Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has coronavirus

Marc Short, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a spokesman for the vice president said on Saturday, though Pence and his wife remain healthy.

"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," said Devin O’Malley, adding that Pence would maintain his scheduled "in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel."

Trump had mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19. Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway both tested positive for the coronavirus, according to US media. Stepien traveled to Cleveland with Trump and his staff the week before for the first presidential debate , and was seen in close proximity with Hope Hicks. He also attended debate prep sessions with Conway in the same week. At that time, Pence tested negative for the coronavirus, as did Joe and Jill Biden. Additionally, Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, also tested negative then.