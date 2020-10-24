The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Our minds tell us it’s Biden, our guts tell us it’s Trump

Who will be the next president of the United States?

By SEFI SHAKED  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 21:20
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)
The professional vertigo of every election strategist these days: Who is going to win? Trump or Biden?
As professional campaign managers and strategists, we hear this question every day. Sure, we want to impress with the perfect prediction, but actually, um... we really can’t. We are professionals. We’ve won and lost so many times in so many countries, and all throughout our careers we have always relied mainly on surveys and polls.
Our minds are already made up: Biden is the next winner of the US presidential. So why now, whenever we’re asked, do we strongly refuse to commit to a prediction? Sure, Biden’s numbers are so much higher. But still, why do our stomachs tell us it actually might be Trump?
Is it maybe because in a crazy year like 2020, anything can happen? Is it because some Trump voters are embarrassed to admit they are voting for him, but will surprise us on Election Day? Perhaps, but there are some more-professional indicators that might predict a Trump victory.
Just as in 2016, Donald Trump is simply more interesting, especially on social issues. Hundreds of millions of people, those who love him as well as those hate him, start their day with checking what’s new on Trump’s Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts, just to see what he’s up to today; simply because the guy is an interesting troublemaker. It’s safe to say almost nobody checks Biden’s social feeds first thing in the morning.
Trump fights with the media, gets COVID and recovers, blames China, fights with the media some more, doesn’t maintain social distancing, risks infecting his security detail, provokes with statements about leaving the country if he loses to “the worst candidate ever,” while Biden is, well, running a very boring campaign.
In the post-digital-revolution era, running an interesting campaign is far more important than advocating for the right policy or cause. Today, it’s much more important to frame the narrative of the election around your story, the story that attracts more attention and makes you look better than the other candidate.
Biden wanted the story of these elections to be a story of good versus bad, a story about the sane versus the insane, the responsible versus the crazy. But his content was too boring. Just like in the debate, Trump always stole the show. Trump succeeded in reframing the story to strong versus weak, healthy versus sick, young versus old (even though they are both almost the same age).
BIDEN SHOULD have cashed in on Trump’s polarizing society with not doing enough against police brutality, but Trump was quicker and framed the story to be about vegan anarchists who want the police canceled in order to riot in the suburbs, thus possibly attracting new voters who don’t actually like Trump but are afraid of chaos in their own backyards.
Biden could have cashed in on Trump’s irresponsible behavior around COVID, but Trump actually got infected, recovered in a mega-storm of viral content about health and illness, while of course positioning himself as the strong and the healthy. Trump’s negative attacks on Biden, questioning his cognitive functioning, were overwhelmingly strengthened by Trumps recovery.
Just imagine what would have happened if Biden had got infected instead of Trump. Trump has succeeded in making Biden look and feel 20 years older than Trump himself. Yes, apparently, in crazy 2020, a 74-year-old candidate can use ageism against a candidate who is 77. And it seems to be working.
Honestly, it’s impossible for Biden to create more interesting content than Trump. He could have used the boring ticket with full power: Include boredom in his campaign as a strong main message. Connect boredom to the America that once was. Promise to make America boring again, just normal boring times, like before COVID and racism and riots and division. Biden should have tried to frame the campaign as “interesting but crazy Trump” versus “the good old boring times we enjoyed before COVID and racism” for himself.
His main message should have been: Biden, because America deserves a boring president, a president who will return America back to the normal boring life it enjoyed before Trump. Instead, Biden tried to be cooler than Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, using slang words like “maaaan” so many times, without really meaning it. This does not look cool. True, Trump’s horrific dance does not look cool either, but it does position him as younger and healthier than Biden, and it is, of course, very viral, and viral is young and alive and kicking. Viral is cool!
So who will be the next president of the US? The answer to this question will affect every election campaign around the world in the near future. Will the polls be right, or will the most viral interesting content generator win? Soon we’ll find out: Is the world returning to “normal” old-school leaders, or is democracy permanently evolving into the hands of a new breed of leaders who are ultra-provocative social-media influencers?
The writer is an international crisis manager of election campaigns.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu makes deals at the expense of the country By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Biden won't isolate after flying with positive COVID-19 patient
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by