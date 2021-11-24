The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
PIJ leader attacks Hamas for accepting Israeli-approved aid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 21:36

Updated: NOVEMBER 24, 2021 22:01
Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhlah expressed outrage that Hamas was accepting and facilitating economic aid approved by Israel, saying the aid provided by Egypt to Gaza was an attempt by Israel to "tame Gaza" with economic incentives, during an interview with the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen on Wednesday evening.
"The resistance should not play the role of an agent in facilitating the work of citizens within the Israeli entity," stressed the PIJ leader. "Israel wants to turn the West Bank and Gaza into warehouses for workers, and this is something we do not accept."
"Israel considers Gaza a time bomb that it wants to dismantle, and the new facilities come within this framework," said al-Nakhalah. "Everyone in the region is betting that the resistance will become afraid for privileges and facilities and will not enter into a war."
The PIJ leader stressed that the factions are obligated to defend the Palestinians and warned that Israel is trying to separate Gaza from the West Bank and Jerusalem.
AL-Nakhalah additionally complained that the Palestinian Authority has a "negative attitude" towards popular and "resistance" movements in the West Bank, calling on the factions in Jenin and the West Bank to "continue the resistance."
The PIJ leader additionally warned Israel that the movement would fire rockets at Tel Aviv if any member or leader of the movement was targeted or assassinated.
The threat comes after a member of the PIJ was killed in clashes with the IDF in Tubas, located northeast of Nablus in the West Bank, last week and two other PIJ members were killed in clashes with Israel in the West Bank in October.
Al-Nakhlah added that the PIJ can bomb all the cities in Israel "at the same moment" and warned that the factions in the Gaza Strip have drones and workshops to manufacture drones.
The PIJ leader claimed that the factions in the Gaza Strip have managed to restore and strengthen their military capabilities since Operation Guardian of the Walls.
Al-Nakhlah ruled out that Israel would respond to the factions by attacking Gaza "because the repercussions will be great."
Russia says Syria destroys 10 of 12 Israeli missiles fired at Homs
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:34 PM
Fire breaks out in a fuel tank outside Umm Qasr port in Iraq's Basra
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 09:23 PM
Three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 08:49 PM
Libya's election commission: Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is ineligible
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 08:15 PM
29-year-old shot dead in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 07:44 PM
US general says military option prepared in case Iran talks fail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 06:28 PM
Iran, UAE agree to 'open a new chapter'
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:56 PM
OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Russia consider pausing oil production
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:50 PM
US won't stand idly by if Iran gets 'too close' to bomb
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 05:18 PM
Couple arrested for abusing their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 04:37 PM
UK urges nationals to leave Ethiopia
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 04:32 PM
US envoy to Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Doha
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 04:24 PM
Knesset approves 1st reading of bill for Menachem Begin memorial day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 02:00 PM
Explosion in Beit Shemesh factory, 3 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2021 12:27 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 603 Israelis test positive
By REUTERS
11/24/2021 10:44 AM
