The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

PM Bennett talks COVID-19 vaccine supply with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

Israel currently has a supply of about 1.4 million vaccine doses, which are due to expire at the end of July.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN, REUTERS  
JULY 4, 2021 18:09
THOUGH PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has touted his close relationship with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (on April 23), Levy was the one to sign the first contract for eight million doses. (photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
THOUGH PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has touted his close relationship with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (on April 23), Levy was the one to sign the first contract for eight million doses.
(photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has spoken on the phone with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla several times in recent days, to discuss coronavirus vaccine supplies and a possible exchange of vaccines between Israel and other countries.
Israel currently has a supply of about 1.4 million vaccine doses, which are due to expire at the end of July. For this reason, it is encouraging all those who are not inoculated yet – including children ages 12-15 who only became eligible for a jab last month - to go and receive their first shot before July 10.
However, it is clear that over one million doses will need to be thrown away, if a different solution is not found.
Bennett and Bourla talked about possible deals to vaccines exchange between Israel and various countries. According to the statement, the negotiations are currently conducted by the Health Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the National Security Council.
Last month, Israel announced it had reached a deal to provide its surplus of vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, who in return committed to give to Israel the new Pfizer supply they were set to receive later in the year.
However, the PA later backtracked from the deal, stating that they were not aware of the close expiration date.
In the past few days, Israeli media reported that Israel was in conversation for a similar agreement with Great Britain.
However, earlier on Sunday, the Health Ministry’s Director-General Chezy Levy said that the deal had fallen through.
In an interview with Radio 103 FM, he confirmed that such a deal had been discussed with Britain last week but said an agreement had not materialized and was "a thing of the past."
Levy did not provide details about the number of doses Israel was looking to hand over in an apparent swap arrangement.
"We are negotiating with other countries," Levi told Radio 103 FM, without naming them. "We are dealing with this day and night."
He said the doses expire on July 31 and that any deal would have to win Pfizer's approval.
A Pfizer spokesperson said the company "is happy to discuss potential donations requests of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine between governments on a case-by-case basis, particularly if this helps ensure the vaccine is used to protect people from this disease."
Israel launched in December one of the world's fastest vaccine drives and has since vaccinated nearly 90% of people over the age of 50, a group considered to be at the highest risk from the coronavirus.
Overall, however, around a fifth of all eligible Israelis have not yet had the vaccine, according to health ministry data.
With infections falling from more than 10,000 daily cases in January to single digits, Israel, with a population of 9.3 million, has dropped nearly all coronavirus curbs.
But an uptick of cases that began in mid-June, attributed to the more contagious Delta variant, may bring some restrictions back, Levy said.
Vaccination rates peaked in January and gradually fell until June, when 12 to 15-year-olds were made eligible for the jab. Delta's spread, particularly among schoolchildren, has spurred parents to get their children inoculated and the rate has increased five-fold since early June.
Levi said Pfizer's vaccine was about 85-88% effective against the delta variant, a high figure but lower in comparison with its effectiveness against other strains.
He based that figure on a British study as well as recent research by the health ministry. A ministry spokesperson did not immediately provide more details about the study.
According to the statement, Bennett and Bourla will continue to communicate directly to discuss about strategies to fight the virus and its new variants.


Tags Naftali Bennett Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Army Radio shouldn't shut down, but serves no military purpose- editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by