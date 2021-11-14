Bennett: We’re doing everything to bring couple home from Turkey

Israel is making great efforts to help Natali and Mordy Oaknin, the Israelis arrested in Istanbul after taking a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s palace, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

“These are two innocent citizens who accidentally ended up in a complex situation, and we are doing everything to bring the matter to its resolution,” Bennett stated, saying that he, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and others worked on it over the weekend.

Bennett said he spoke with the family over the weekend, told them he is with them and asked them to be strong.

The Oaknins, residents of Modi’in who work as bus drivers for Egged, were arrested last week, and a court ruled that they are to remain in jail until their trial, which will not be for at least 20 days to allow the prosecution to prepare its case.

Police had originally recommended deporting them, notifying Israel of its plans, but then the prosecution asked that the couple, as well as a Turkish citizen who was with them, face charges of “political or military espionage,” according to Turkish media.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media after attending Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey August 7, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER/FILE PHOTO)

The move toward spying charges against the Oaknins sparked widespread speculation in Hebrew media that Erdogan’s government could be using their case for political reasons, and could further deteriorate the poor state of relations between Jerusalem and Ankara that has lasted for over a decade.

However, a diplomatic source said that the proceedings against the Oaknins are moving forward normally and there is no outward indication of political intervention. As such, the source said it is important to keep a low profile and try not to turn that matter into a diplomatic crisis.

Israel’s embassy in Ankara and consulate-general in Istanbul have been working in recent days to try to secure the Oaknins’ release, asking the Turkish authorities to allow an urgent visit.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog called the Oaknin family in Israel on Saturday to reassure them, and both emphasized in their messages that the couple “does not work for any Israeli agency.”

The Oaknins took the photo of Erdogan’s palace while in the Camilca Tower, a television tower that opened earlier this year and is the tallest in Europe. A waitress heard them talking about it and reported them to the police.

The Oaknins were arrested about a month after Turkey arrested 15 alleged Mossad spies , whose photos Turkish media revealed. Israeli sources denied the charges.

Turkey and Israel technically maintain diplomatic relations, but they have been strained for most of the past decade since the Erdogan-linked IHH (Humanitarian Relief Foundation) sent the Mavi Marmara ship to bust the IDF’s naval blockade on Gaza, arming some of the people aboard. IDF naval commandos stopped the ship, killing nine activists.

Erdogan has been openly hostile toward Israel, supports Hamas and funds anti-Israel organizations in east Jerusalem.

Earlier this year, however, Herzog and Erdogan spoke on the phone for 40 minutes, the first call between the Turkish president and an Israeli official since 2017.