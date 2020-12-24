Police officers questioned after hill-youth's death

Police officers involved in the Tuesday incident during which Ahuvia Sandak was killed when his car flipped were questioned on Thursday, Kan reported.The officers were called to the scene after getting reports Sandak, and others in the car, were throwing rocks at Palestinian cars driving on the West Bank road. Sandak, police claimed, attempted to flee from the officers and during the chase lost control of the car. The other four passengers were injured in the incident.The four passengers argued that police allegedly caused the car to flip when they rammed into the car.MK Betzalel Smotrich was prevented by officers at the scene from examining it. Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin slammed police for physically removing a member of the Knesset, allegedly not honoring his immunity as an MK, and called on police to question the issue.