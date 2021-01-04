Police rescue a man from rock-shower in A-Tur, arrest one

A man got caught in a rock-throwing incident in the Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur on Monday.The man ended up in the neighborhood by accident. His car sustained multiple damages from the rock throwing incident.Upon their entry to the scene, police forces, exposing themselves to the stone throwers, rescued the man.The police forces eventually fended off the attackers.On Monday evening, a resident of east-Jerusalem, in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the attack.This is a developing story.