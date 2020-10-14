Poll: Trump moves up to statistical tie with Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump pulled into a statistical tie with Democratic rival Joe Biden in Florida, one of the election's most important battlegrounds. Biden's lead appeared to widen in Arizona, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Wednesday.A separate Reuters/Ipsos national poll found that Biden also leads Trump among all US likely voters by 10 percentage points. The Oct. 9-13 poll showed that 51% of likely voters were supporting Biden, while 41% were backing Trump. Last week's national poll had Biden ahead by 12 points.Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.The results in Florida were: Biden 49%, Trump 47%. The poll surveyed 1000 people from October 7 to October 14, and has a 4 point margin of error.