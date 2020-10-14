The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Poll: Trump moves up to statistical tie with Biden in Florida

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 23:43
President Donald Trump pulled into a statistical tie with Democratic rival Joe Biden in Florida, one of the election's most important battlegrounds. Biden's lead appeared to widen in Arizona, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Wednesday.
A separate Reuters/Ipsos national poll found that Biden also leads Trump among all US likely voters by 10 percentage points. The Oct. 9-13 poll showed that 51% of likely voters were supporting Biden, while 41% were backing Trump. Last week's national poll had Biden ahead by 12 points.Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.
The results in Florida were: Biden 49%, Trump 47%. The poll surveyed 1000 people from October 7 to October 14, and has a 4 point margin of error.
France's new daily COVID-19 cases above 20,000 again
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 09:18 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh: Death toll among military rises to 555
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 09:04 PM
France reports more than 9,100 hospitalizations for first time since June
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 09:01 PM
US CDC reports 215,194 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 08:58 PM
France declares public health state of emergency over COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 08:56 PM
Hundreds of demonstrators arrive in Jerusalem to protest submarine affair
Coronavirus: 2,285 new cases since Tuesday, 58 dead in last 24 hours
UK reports 19,724 new cases of COVID-19, 137 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 06:22 PM
Italy coronavirus cases surge to new daily record above 7,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 06:20 PM
US pleased Iraq doing more to protect US embassy - Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 06:18 PM
Gamzu: We may shorten isolation time requirements soon
Likud MK calls colleague 'retarded blonde'
Health Ministry D-G: Opening ultra-Orthodox schools is dangerous
Putin says Russia approves second COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/14/2020 03:41 PM
Official charged for accepting bribes in exchange for isolation exemption
