"This was a woman in her 20s and this was her first birth. The coronavirus disease from which she suffered was severe, and therefore, although without any background diseases, her treatment was very complex. We fought for her life every day. My heart goes out to the family," said Dr. Boris Isakovich, director of the ICU at Hillel Yaffe.

A pregnant woman with no underlying conditions who was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus died on Monday night at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera after her condition deteriorated. Her baby was saved through a cesarean section and is in good condition.