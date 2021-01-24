The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Protesters arrested as police enforce haredi school closures

One protester has been arrested in Mea She’arim and four have been arrested in Ashdod.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2021 12:02
Crowds gather as Israel Police enforce the coronavirus lockdown closure of an ultra-Orthodox school in Ashdod (ISRAEL POLICE).
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Mea She’arim as Israel Police attempted to shut down a yeshiva that was operating in violation of coronavirus regulations, according to a police spokesperson. Dozens also gathered in Ashdod as police enforced the closure of an ultra-Orthodox school.
In Mea She'arim, one protester was arrested for disturbing the peace as protesters hurled objects at officers.
Crowds in Ashdod clashed with police. Four officers have been injured and four suspects have been arrested for disturbing the peace in the area as demonstrators attempted to force entry to the school and others blocked traffic, according to an Israel Police spokesperson. 
Damage was caused to the fence around the school by those trying to force entry to the premise.
Ultra-Orthodox schools are expected to attempt to open their doors throughout the country this week, despite the continued government-imposed lockdown that remains in effect until the end of the month.
According to various news reports, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the prominent haredi leader, has given permission for additional Talmudei Torah, as schools are called in the Haredi sector, to open starting on Sunday.
Rabbi Yisroel Hager, the grand rabbi of the Vizhnitz Hassidic community, gave instructions over Shabbat to reopen schools despite the ongoing lockdown and nationwide school closure.
Jeremy Sharon and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report. 


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
