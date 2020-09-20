Protesters gather in front of A-G's home, criticize submarine scandal

Protesters reportedly chanted, "Open an investigation!"

In June, Netanyahu's governing coalition blocked an effort to recommend a probe of the Submarine Affair by the State Comptroller in the Knesset's State Control Committee.

Several protesters gathered in front of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's residence in Petah Tikva on Sunday and demanded that he open an investigation regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's involvement in the submarine scandal, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.