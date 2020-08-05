Protesters gather in front of Ohana's residence in Tel Aviv

Protesters gathered outside Public Security Minister Amir Ohana's house on Wednesday night to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government corruption and incitement.The Black Flag movement released a statement, clarifying that the protests are far from over."Tonight we've come to the residence of Netanyahu's emissary in Tel Aviv. The incitement that has been coming out of Balfour in the last few days just shows how much the accused fears these protests."Today, everyone understands that Netanyahu failed our economy and our health system. The only thing he excels in is incitement, lies, and dividing us. This is the worst prime minister in the history of the State of Israel. On Saturday we will keep coming in the thousands to Balfour, demanding that the accused resigns."