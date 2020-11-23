Rabbi Kanievsky orders all haredi girls schools opened

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leading non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Israel, has said that all ultra-Orthodox girls’ schools and all grades should reopen, despite the ongoing closure of many school grades due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The rabbis instructions fly in the face of the government’s orders which has only allowed a gradual reopening of schools and grades, and join his previous instructions a month ago to open all ultra-Orthodox boys’ schools and grades.

Currently, preschool and grades one to four have been reopened, while grades five and six are set to return on Tuesday and grades 11 and 12 on next week.

There is no date at present for grades seven, eight, nine and ten to return.

Despite this, Kanievsky’s daughter Lea Koldetzki wrote a letter to the principals of schools in the non-hassidic, ultra-Orthodox sector telling them that the rabbi had said all girls schools and grades should reopen as soon as possible.

“The girls are sitting at home and are bored… and the situation of many girls is truly bordering on life threatening,” she asserted.

“My father Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky told me that principals and teachers must do everything to prevent a deterioration of Jewish girls and to open educational frameworks for all girls with appropriate caution,” she continued in reference to COVID-19

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Koldetzki said that the rabbi instructed that all pupils at the girls’ schools recite several passages of psalms after morning prayers “and he gave a blessing that whoever does this will not be harmed and will not suffer any damage from this, and will merit to increase the honor of Heaven and will have much pleasure from all their offspring.”