The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rabbi Kanievsky orders all haredi girls schools opened

The rabbis instructions fly in the face of the government’s orders which has only allowed a gradual reopening of schools and grades.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 12:41
An ultra-Orthodox woman accompanies her daughter to school, Jerusalem, October 19, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An ultra-Orthodox woman accompanies her daughter to school, Jerusalem, October 19, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, the leading non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Israel, has said that all ultra-Orthodox girls’ schools and all grades should reopen, despite the ongoing closure of many school grades due to the COVID-19 crisis. 
The rabbis instructions fly in the face of the government’s orders which has only allowed a gradual reopening of schools and grades, and join his previous instructions a month ago to open all ultra-Orthodox boys’ schools and grades. 
Currently, preschool and grades one to four have been reopened, while grades five and six are set to return on Tuesday and grades 11 and 12 on next week. 
There is no date at present for grades seven, eight, nine and ten to return. 
Despite this, Kanievsky’s daughter Lea Koldetzki wrote a letter to the principals of schools in the non-hassidic, ultra-Orthodox sector telling them that the rabbi had said all girls schools and grades should reopen as soon as possible. 
“The girls are sitting at home and are bored… and the situation of many girls is truly bordering on life threatening,” she asserted.
“My father Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky told me that principals and teachers must do everything to prevent a deterioration of Jewish girls and to open educational frameworks for all girls with appropriate caution,” she continued in reference to COVID-19
Koldetzki said that the rabbi instructed that all pupils at the girls’ schools recite several passages of psalms after morning prayers “and he gave a blessing that whoever does this will not be harmed and will not suffer any damage from this, and will merit to increase the honor of Heaven and will have much pleasure from all their offspring.”


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox school haredim Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by